London Co. of Virginia Grows Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

London Co. of Virginia increased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,258,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,613 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia owned about 0.63% of Paychex worth $171,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,326,000. Girard Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 9,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 60,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 66,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 16,256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,822,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,250. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.87 and a twelve month high of $90.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.80.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Paychex had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 40.76%. The company had revenue of $915.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

In related news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 106,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total value of $7,774,127.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 419,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,622,340.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 396,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $29,076,602.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,867.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 616,149 shares of company stock valued at $45,164,779. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PAYX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Paychex from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Paychex from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Cowen lifted their price target on Paychex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Paychex from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.17.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

