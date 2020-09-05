London Co. of Virginia Has $148.79 Million Stock Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 40.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,327,408 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 670,128 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia owned about 1.59% of Lamb Weston worth $148,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the second quarter worth $959,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the second quarter worth $238,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 311.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,571,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $164,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,227 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 101.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 324,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,538,000 after buying an additional 163,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 11.4% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LW. TheStreet lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Lamb Weston has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.40.

In related news, Director Robert A. Niblock acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.70 per share, with a total value of $149,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LW traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.44. 575,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840,791. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.54. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $96.32. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.75.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $846.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.33 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 183.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 36.80%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

