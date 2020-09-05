London Co. of Virginia Has $191.81 Million Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,069,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,535 shares during the period. Dollar Tree makes up 1.5% of London Co. of Virginia’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. London Co. of Virginia owned about 0.87% of Dollar Tree worth $191,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DLTR. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 262,081.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,740,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,303,000 after buying an additional 6,738,114 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 65.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,007,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,947 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 778.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 633,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,682,000 after acquiring an additional 561,080 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 34.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,184,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,468,000 after acquiring an additional 559,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2,906.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 547,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,261,000 after buying an additional 529,759 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

NASDAQ DLTR traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.23. 2,560,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,425,177. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.20 and a 1 year high of $119.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.62.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.18. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

DLTR has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 28th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.64.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.