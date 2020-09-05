London Co. of Virginia Has $288.95 Million Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,744,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,770 shares during the quarter. Fastenal comprises 2.2% of London Co. of Virginia’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. London Co. of Virginia owned about 1.18% of Fastenal worth $288,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FAST. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.27. 5,448,868 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,841,030. The company has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 4.13. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $26.72 and a 52 week high of $49.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.93.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.07%. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 28th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 27th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FAST shares. ValuEngine raised Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fastenal from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co cut Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.10.

In other Fastenal news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 28,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total value of $1,301,776.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,330 shares in the company, valued at $425,354.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $61,912.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,434 shares of company stock valued at $4,682,700. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

