London Co. of Virginia Increases Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

London Co. of Virginia increased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,596,378 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 27,954 shares during the period. Target comprises approximately 1.5% of London Co. of Virginia’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. London Co. of Virginia owned about 0.32% of Target worth $191,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Target by 0.3% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,404 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in Target by 1.3% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,004 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in Target by 0.4% during the second quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 23,896 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in shares of Target by 0.8% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 12,343 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA boosted its position in shares of Target by 0.9% in the second quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 10,996 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Target from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Target from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.52.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.11, for a total transaction of $15,311,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 247,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,876,198.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,487 shares of company stock worth $17,714,694. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $147.23. The stock had a trading volume of 4,737,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,059,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.11. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $90.17 and a 1 year high of $156.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.51. The firm has a market cap of $73.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The company had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Target’s payout ratio is 42.57%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

