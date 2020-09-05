London Co. of Virginia Purchases 291,129 Shares of CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK)

London Co. of Virginia raised its position in shares of CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 26.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,398,839 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 291,129 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia owned approximately 1.15% of CDK Global worth $57,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in CDK Global by 3,491.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 25,573 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 24,861 shares during the period. AXA boosted its stake in CDK Global by 88.0% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 229,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,539,000 after acquiring an additional 107,400 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CDK Global during the second quarter worth $68,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in CDK Global by 19.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 226,724 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,448,000 after acquiring an additional 37,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CDK Global during the second quarter worth $262,000. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDK stock traded down $0.67 on Friday, hitting $45.41. The stock had a trading volume of 554,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,308. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.64 and a 200 day moving average of $41.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.35. CDK Global Inc has a 12-month low of $29.12 and a 12-month high of $57.00.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $449.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.40 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 10.59% and a negative return on equity of 59.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CDK Global Inc will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

CDK has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of CDK Global from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CDK Global from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. CDK Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.75.

CDK Global Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

