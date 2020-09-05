London Co. of Virginia Purchases 537,685 Shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA)

London Co. of Virginia raised its position in shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,158,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 537,685 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia owned approximately 0.69% of FOX worth $111,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FOXA. Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its position in shares of FOX by 15.4% in the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 25,462,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,890,000 after buying an additional 3,398,393 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of FOX by 8.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,311,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,680,000 after buying an additional 1,347,659 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of FOX by 24.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,894,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,061,000 after buying an additional 2,345,820 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its position in shares of FOX by 1.0% in the second quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 11,865,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,228,000 after buying an additional 118,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in FOX by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,065,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,095,000 after purchasing an additional 182,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOX stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,928,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,775,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.48. Fox Corp has a 52 week low of $19.81 and a 52 week high of $39.74. The stock has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.09.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. FOX had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 14.93%. FOX’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Fox Corp will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 1.8%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.55%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of FOX from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of FOX in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of FOX in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. FOX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.05.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

