London Co. of Virginia Raises Holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

London Co. of Virginia grew its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,111,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,430 shares during the quarter. Air Products & Chemicals makes up about 2.1% of London Co. of Virginia’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. London Co. of Virginia owned 0.50% of Air Products & Chemicals worth $268,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the second quarter worth about $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the first quarter worth about $201,000. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Products & Chemicals stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $298.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,374,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.43 and a 1 year high of $310.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.94. The company has a market capitalization of $65.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.89.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is 65.29%.

APD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. HSBC downgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $254.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Air Products & Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.69.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

