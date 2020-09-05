London Co. of Virginia Raises Holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,528,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,335 shares during the period. Altria Group makes up about 1.7% of London Co. of Virginia’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. London Co. of Virginia owned approximately 0.30% of Altria Group worth $216,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Altria Group by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 36,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Altria Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 353,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,673,000 after purchasing an additional 10,260 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at $391,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Altria Group by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 211,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,160,000 after purchasing an additional 45,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 74,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 35,595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MO traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.49. The stock had a trading volume of 9,176,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,987,383. The company has a market capitalization of $80.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.46. Altria Group Inc has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $51.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 109.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.62%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MO. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays downgraded Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.36.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

