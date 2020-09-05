Londonmetric Property (LON:LMP) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $208.33

Shares of Londonmetric Property PLC (LON:LMP) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $208.33 and traded as high as $238.40. Londonmetric Property shares last traded at $233.60, with a volume of 1,433,134 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LMP. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Londonmetric Property in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Londonmetric Property from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 235 ($3.07) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Londonmetric Property to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Londonmetric Property from GBX 237 ($3.10) to GBX 245 ($3.20) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.74) target price (up previously from GBX 180 ($2.35)) on shares of Londonmetric Property in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 221.67 ($2.90).

Get Londonmetric Property alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.14, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -333.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 232.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 208.33.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. Londonmetric Property’s payout ratio is -1,142.86%.

About Londonmetric Property (LON:LMP)

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT (ticker: LMP) that specialises in distribution, convenience and long income property. It focuses on strong and growing income and enhancing capital values. LondonMetric has 13 million sq ft under management.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Londonmetric Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Londonmetric Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.