LUNA Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5.68 Million (LUNA)

LUNA (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 5th. During the last week, LUNA has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. LUNA has a market cap of $59.04 million and $5.68 million worth of LUNA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LUNA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00002364 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinone, GDAC, GOPAX and Upbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LUNA alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009827 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00103465 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00038425 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $161.75 or 0.01588530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00187111 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000283 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00162510 BTC.

About LUNA

LUNA’s launch date was September 10th, 2018. LUNA’s total supply is 995,859,074 coins and its circulating supply is 287,765,804 coins. LUNA’s official website is terra.money. LUNA’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. LUNA’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LUNA

LUNA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC, Bittrex, Coinone, Upbit, KuCoin, Bitrue and GOPAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUNA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUNA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LUNA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LUNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LUNA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.