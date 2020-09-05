MAG Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) is Mason Hill Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Mason Hill Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of MAG Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,602,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,800 shares during the period. MAG Silver makes up 60.7% of Mason Hill Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Mason Hill Advisors LLC owned 1.76% of MAG Silver worth $22,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MAG. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in MAG Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,708,000. Newfoundland Capital Management purchased a new stake in MAG Silver during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,915,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in MAG Silver by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 490,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 173,000 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 372,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,091,000 after buying an additional 136,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 728,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,783,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MAG Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on MAG Silver in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. TD Securities downgraded MAG Silver from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Pi Financial increased their target price on MAG Silver from $25.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on MAG Silver from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.96.

Shares of MAG traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $15.78. The stock had a trading volume of 519,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,905. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.08 and a 200 day moving average of $10.28. MAG Silver Corp has a twelve month low of $3.84 and a twelve month high of $18.25.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02.

MAG Silver Profile

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interest in the Juanicipio property covering an area of approximately 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

