Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) Holdings Decreased by 13D Management LLC

13D Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 28.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,331 shares during the quarter. Magellan Health accounts for approximately 3.5% of 13D Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. 13D Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Magellan Health worth $8,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 11.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 4,669 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Magellan Health by 18.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Magellan Health by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Magellan Health by 98.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 271,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,045,000 after purchasing an additional 134,329 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Magellan Health by 136.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 23,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

MGLN stock traded up $0.71 on Friday, reaching $75.57. 100,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,373. Magellan Health Inc has a 12 month low of $30.60 and a 12 month high of $81.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.18.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.34. Magellan Health had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Magellan Health Inc will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey N. West sold 1,415 shares of Magellan Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $111,077.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,917,755. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MGLN. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Magellan Health from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Magellan Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Magellan Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

About Magellan Health

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

