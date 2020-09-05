Mangrove Partners Purchases Shares of 179,589 Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX)

Mangrove Partners purchased a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 179,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,850,000. Mangrove Partners owned 0.51% of Magnachip Semiconductor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenhouse Funds LLLP bought a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $11,800,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,805,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,945,000 after acquiring an additional 453,340 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $4,417,000. North Run Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 1,050,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,613,000 after acquiring an additional 377,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $2,969,000. 94.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MX traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $13.01. 420,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,328. Magnachip Semiconductor Corp has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $16.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.15, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.79 million, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.10.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 251.86% and a net margin of 3.65%. The company had revenue of $118.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.70 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor Corp will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MX. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from $13.40 to $13.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Magnachip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised Magnachip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.92.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

