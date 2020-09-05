Marsico Capital Management LLC Acquires 13,481 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Marsico Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 568,853 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,481 shares during the quarter. Square comprises 1.9% of Marsico Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Marsico Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of Square worth $59,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Square by 24.6% in the second quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Square during the 2nd quarter worth about $251,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Square during the 2nd quarter worth about $283,000. Homrich & Berg grew its stake in shares of Square by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 6,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. increased its position in Square by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 8,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Square from $66.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Stephens lowered shares of Square from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of Square from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.35.

SQ traded down $6.47 on Friday, hitting $146.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,978,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,335,354. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.33 and a 12 month high of $170.61. The firm has a market cap of $67.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 236.11 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.50.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,013 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $215,391.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 140,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,085,823. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,931,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 230,703 shares of company stock valued at $34,192,014. 21.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

