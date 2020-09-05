Marsico Capital Management LLC Has $219.98 Million Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Marsico Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,262,570 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 76,476 shares during the period. Paypal comprises 6.9% of Marsico Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Marsico Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Paypal worth $219,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Paypal by 40.1% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Paypal by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc raised its position in Paypal by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 11,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new stake in Paypal in the second quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Riverstone Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Paypal by 0.5% during the second quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 103,212 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,983,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Paypal alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Paypal from $158.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Paypal from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Paypal from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $200.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Paypal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.63.

In other Paypal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.68, for a total transaction of $1,743,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,409,120.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 9,203 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.62, for a total transaction of $1,781,884.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,035,040.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,409 shares of company stock worth $21,474,745. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $13.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $191.84. 17,012,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,051,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $212.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.00, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $191.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.96.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. Paypal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.