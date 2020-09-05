Marsico Capital Management LLC Has $23.05 Million Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Marsico Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,936 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 50,688 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald’s comprises approximately 0.7% of Marsico Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Marsico Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $23,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 2,462.5% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $211.73. 3,826,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,732,724. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $220.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $203.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.67.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Mcdonald’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Monday, June 15th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.48.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

