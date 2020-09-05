Marsico Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE)

Marsico Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) by 94.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,893 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,739 shares during the period. Marsico Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in SEA by 64.8% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 23,695,875 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,049,964,000 after acquiring an additional 9,317,825 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in SEA by 311.6% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,410,972 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $372,690,000 after buying an additional 6,367,326 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in SEA during the 1st quarter valued at $151,608,000. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. increased its position in SEA by 3.9% during the second quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 2,654,389 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $284,657,000 after buying an additional 98,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 10.7% in the first quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,326,450 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $103,085,000 after acquiring an additional 224,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Get SEA alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CLSA raised shares of SEA from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of SEA in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Macquarie started coverage on SEA in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, CIMB Group Holdings Bhd initiated coverage on SEA in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a $152.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SEA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.40.

NYSE SE traded down $3.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $144.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,882,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,920,194. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.36 and a beta of 1.44. Sea Ltd has a 52-week low of $26.41 and a 52-week high of $165.23.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 39.03% and a negative return on equity of 107.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sea Ltd will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEA Profile

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.