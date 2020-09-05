Mason Hill Advisors LLC Makes New $3.49 Million Investment in Emx Royalty Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX)

Mason Hill Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emx Royalty Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,605,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,489,000. Emx Royalty comprises about 9.4% of Mason Hill Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Mason Hill Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.91% of Emx Royalty as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of Emx Royalty by 90.0% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EMX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.96. 264,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,843. Emx Royalty Corp has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $3.33.

Emx Royalty

EMX Royalty Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, volcanogenic massive sulfide, and iron deposits. Its principal asset is the Leeville royalty property located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company also holds properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.

