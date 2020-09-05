Master Contract Token (MCT) Hits One Day Volume of $7,306.00

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. Master Contract Token has a market capitalization of $464,398.02 and approximately $7,306.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Master Contract Token has traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Master Contract Token token can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network and Hotbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $329.52 or 0.03229783 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009878 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00049892 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004536 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

About Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token (CRYPTO:MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 18th, 2017. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token. Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects.

Master Contract Token Token Trading

Master Contract Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Contract Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Master Contract Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

