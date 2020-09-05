Master Contract Token (MCT) Price Hits $0.0008 on Exchanges

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. During the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded 16.2% lower against the US dollar. One Master Contract Token token can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and Switcheo Network. Master Contract Token has a market capitalization of $464,398.02 and approximately $7,306.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $329.52 or 0.03229783 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009878 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00049892 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004536 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Master Contract Token Token Profile

Master Contract Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 18th, 2017. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token. The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Master Contract Token Token Trading

Master Contract Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Master Contract Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Master Contract Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

