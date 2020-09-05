Maxcom Telecomunic (OTCMKTS:MXMTY) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.14

Maxcom Telecomunic S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXMTY)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.14 and traded as low as $0.02. Maxcom Telecomunic shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 37,339 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of -1.51.

Maxcom Telecomunic Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MXMTY)

Maxcom Telecomunicaciones SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunication services in Mexico. Its solutions include dedicated Internet; L2L, a service through a point-to-point circuit to create private networks by interconnecting two client addressing within the same local area; MPLS B-TIC service that allows the integration of IP traffic, including voice, data, or video in the same connection; 01800, a long distance service; and SIP TRUNKS, a voice over IP solution.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Maxcom Telecomunic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxcom Telecomunic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.