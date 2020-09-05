MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.07

MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.07 and traded as low as $3.04. MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR shares last traded at $3.08, with a volume of 51,390 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th.

Get MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.03.

MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MZDAY)

Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.