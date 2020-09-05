Methanex (TSE:MX) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.06

Shares of Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.06 and traded as high as $30.56. Methanex shares last traded at $29.90, with a volume of 243,449 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Methanex in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Tudor Pickering restated a “sell” rating on shares of Methanex in a research report on Thursday, June 25th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.04, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$27.53 and a 200-day moving average price of C$26.06.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($1.44) by C$0.28. The company had revenue of C$710.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$830.20 million. Equities research analysts predict that Methanex Co. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is presently -155.86%.

In other news, Director Mark Allard acquired 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$26.00 per share, with a total value of C$158,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$425,932. Also, Director Alejandro Larrive sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.12, for a total value of C$56,236.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$551,058.52.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

