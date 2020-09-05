Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Short Interest Update

Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 710,600 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the July 30th total of 621,800 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 231,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Methode Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,555,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Methode Electronics by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,883,027 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,769,000 after buying an additional 200,295 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Methode Electronics by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 645,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,066,000 after buying an additional 142,545 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Methode Electronics by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 342,255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,699,000 after buying an additional 139,533 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Methode Electronics by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 196,450 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,141,000 after buying an additional 95,878 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Methode Electronics stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $29.62. 306,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,070. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.54. Methode Electronics has a 1-year low of $21.76 and a 1-year high of $41.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $190.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.30 million. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.38%. Methode Electronics’s quarterly revenue was down 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on MEI shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

