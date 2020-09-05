Micromines (MICRO) Price Down 29.9% Over Last Week

Micromines (CURRENCY:MICRO) traded down 49.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. One Micromines token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Bilaxy, Mercatox and Hotbit. Over the last week, Micromines has traded down 29.9% against the U.S. dollar. Micromines has a total market cap of $24,603.66 and approximately $14.00 worth of Micromines was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010064 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00106471 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00039191 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.13 or 0.01577972 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00182767 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000289 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00168851 BTC.

About Micromines

Micromines’ total supply is 18,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,999,261,364 tokens. Micromines’ official website is micromines.co. Micromines’ official message board is medium.com/@micromines. Micromines’ official Twitter account is @Microminestoken.

Buying and Selling Micromines

Micromines can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Hotbit, Crex24 and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Micromines directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Micromines should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Micromines using one of the exchanges listed above.

