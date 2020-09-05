MINDOL (MIN) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $109,323.00

MINDOL (CURRENCY:MIN) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. MINDOL has a total market cap of $198.35 million and approximately $109,323.00 worth of MINDOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MINDOL token can now be bought for about $1.16 or 0.00011388 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, CoinTiger and Coineal. Over the last seven days, MINDOL has traded 14% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.17 or 0.00668160 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 26.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004560 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00029625 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000146 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 35.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.20 or 0.00639030 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About MINDOL

MINDOL (MIN) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 5th, 2014. MINDOL’s total supply is 240,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,719,690 tokens. MINDOL’s official website is mindol.net. MINDOL’s official Twitter account is @Minerals_dev.

MINDOL Token Trading

MINDOL can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Coineal and CoinTiger. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MINDOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MINDOL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MINDOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

