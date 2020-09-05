Mitsubishi Motors (OTCMKTS:MMTOF) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.35

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (OTCMKTS:MMTOF) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.35 and traded as high as $2.45. Mitsubishi Motors shares last traded at $2.45, with a volume of 36,300 shares.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Mitsubishi Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th.

Get Mitsubishi Motors alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.79.

About Mitsubishi Motors (OTCMKTS:MMTOF)

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, markets, and sells automobiles, and related component and replacement parts in Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's products include cars and motors vehicles; and automobile engines, transmissions, and press parts.

Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.