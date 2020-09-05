Moerus Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV)

Moerus Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,517,001 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 514,031 shares during the quarter. Telefonica Brasil accounts for about 12.4% of Moerus Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Moerus Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of Telefonica Brasil worth $22,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Telefonica Brasil in the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Telefonica Brasil during the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Telefonica Brasil during the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. Newfoundland Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Telefonica Brasil during the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 33,015 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Telefonica Brasil from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on Telefonica Brasil from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

NYSE VIV traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $9.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,851,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,826. Telefonica Brasil SA has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $14.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.67. The firm has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Telefonica Brasil had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 6.31%. On average, research analysts forecast that Telefonica Brasil SA will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telefonica Brasil Profile

Telefônica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

