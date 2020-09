Moerus Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV)

Moerus Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,517,001 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 514,031 shares during the quarter. Telefonica Brasil accounts for about 12.4% of Moerus Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Moerus Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of Telefonica Brasil worth $22,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Telefonica Brasil in the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Telefonica Brasil during the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Telefonica Brasil during the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. Newfoundland Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Telefonica Brasil during the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 33,015 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Telefonica Brasil alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Telefonica Brasil from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on Telefonica Brasil from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

NYSE VIV traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $9.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,851,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,826. Telefonica Brasil SA has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $14.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.67. The firm has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Telefonica Brasil had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 6.31%. On average, research analysts forecast that Telefonica Brasil SA will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telefonica Brasil Profile

TelefĂ´nica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.