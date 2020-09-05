Moerus Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Despegar.com Corp (NYSE:DESP)

Moerus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Despegar.com Corp (NYSE:DESP) by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 187,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,800 shares during the quarter. Despegar.com comprises approximately 0.7% of Moerus Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Moerus Capital Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Despegar.com worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DESP. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Despegar.com by 407.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in Despegar.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Despegar.com by 165.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,604 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Despegar.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Despegar.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 50.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DESP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Citigroup started coverage on Despegar.com in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

Shares of DESP stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $8.70. 419,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,552. The company has a market capitalization of $622.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.09. Despegar.com Corp has a twelve month low of $4.44 and a twelve month high of $15.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

