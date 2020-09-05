Moerus Capital Management LLC Has $17.88 Million Stake in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ)

Moerus Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 26.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,743,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 629,233 shares during the quarter. Cameco comprises approximately 10.0% of Moerus Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Moerus Capital Management LLC owned 0.44% of Cameco worth $17,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 156.6% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 264.7% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 335.5% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,710 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 22.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the first quarter worth $81,000. 58.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CCJ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Cameco in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cameco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.92.

Shares of CCJ stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,809,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,798. Cameco Corp has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $12.33. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.78 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 5.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.77.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.11). Cameco had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cameco Corp will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

