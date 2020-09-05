Moerus Capital Management LLC Has $21.81 Million Holdings in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR)

Moerus Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 679,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,913 shares during the period. Nutrien makes up approximately 12.1% of Moerus Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Moerus Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Nutrien worth $21,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTR. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Nutrien by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 23,098,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,467,000 after acquiring an additional 374,329 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 13,505,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,538,000 after buying an additional 352,240 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 10.7% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,401,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,138,000 after buying an additional 1,007,046 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Nutrien by 5.1% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,509,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,546,000 after buying an additional 415,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Nutrien by 3.8% during the second quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,402,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,098,000 after acquiring an additional 309,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

NTR traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.68. 1,085,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,689,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.34. Nutrien Ltd has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $52.41. The company has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.06.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.95%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Raymond James set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.38.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.