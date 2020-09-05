Moerus Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Arcos Dorados Holding Inc (NYSE:ARCO)

Moerus Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Arcos Dorados Holding Inc (NYSE:ARCO) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,165,342 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 253,619 shares during the period. Arcos Dorados comprises 12.0% of Moerus Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Moerus Capital Management LLC owned 2.50% of Arcos Dorados worth $21,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arcos Dorados during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 37.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Arcos Dorados in a report on Friday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcos Dorados from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Arcos Dorados from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Bradesco Corretora raised Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Arcos Dorados currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Arcos Dorados stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.41. The stock had a trading volume of 534,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,274. The company has a market capitalization of $918.12 million, a P/E ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 1.66. Arcos Dorados Holding Inc has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $8.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.49.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.14. Arcos Dorados had a negative return on equity of 27.65% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $292.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.41 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arcos Dorados Holding Inc will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcos Dorados Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the United States Virgin Islands of St.

