Monetha (MTH) Market Capitalization Hits $2.98 Million

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded down 15.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 5th. Monetha has a total market cap of $2.98 million and $327,597.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Monetha has traded 35.5% lower against the dollar. One Monetha token can currently be purchased for $0.0074 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001475 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00042875 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004772 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $504.04 or 0.04955292 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002310 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003864 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00032350 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00048152 BTC.

Monetha Token Profile

Monetha is a token. It launched on August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 tokens. The official website for Monetha is www.monetha.io. The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Monetha is medium.com/@monetha.

Monetha Token Trading

Monetha can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monetha should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monetha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

