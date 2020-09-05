Morgan Stanley Acquires 131,196 Shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) by 31.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 549,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,196 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.14% of Elanco Animal Health worth $12,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 209.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 30,788,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,364,000 after buying an additional 20,846,120 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $243,886,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 34,435,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837,394 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,639,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on ELAN. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Cleveland Research lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.83.

NYSE:ELAN opened at $28.10 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health has a 12-month low of $15.17 and a 12-month high of $32.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.49.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $586.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.84 million. Research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Art A. Garcia acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.76 per share, for a total transaction of $49,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,201.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider R David Hoover acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.94 per share, for a total transaction of $269,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,160.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 38,580 shares of company stock worth $1,021,586. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

See Also: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.