Morgan Stanley Acquires 136,807 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 767,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,807 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.73% of Tenet Healthcare worth $11,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of THC. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,483,000 after purchasing an additional 215,600 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 149,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 174.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 30,988 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 182.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 40,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 139.9% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 96,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 56,220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

THC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of THC opened at $30.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -58.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.98 and a 200 day moving average of $22.23. Tenet Healthcare Corp has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $39.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.85.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $1.97. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 82.35% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Corp will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

