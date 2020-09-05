Morgan Stanley Acquires 221,518 Shares of Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II (NYSE:MUE)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II (NYSE:MUE) by 31.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 931,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221,518 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II were worth $11,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II in the first quarter worth about $240,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II during the first quarter worth approximately $259,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II by 250.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II by 53.9% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 99,866 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 34,958 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE MUE opened at $12.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.36. Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $13.32.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%.

About Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

