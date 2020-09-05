Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Position in IAA (NYSE:IAA)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of IAA (NYSE:IAA) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 414,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,435 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.31% of IAA worth $12,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IAA. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in IAA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000. Melvin Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of IAA by 275.0% in the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 4,875,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575,000 shares during the period. Port Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of IAA by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 569,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,066,000 after acquiring an additional 40,952 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of IAA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $389,000. Finally, black and white Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of IAA by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. black and white Capital LP now owns 740,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,184,000 after acquiring an additional 323,556 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of IAA in a report on Sunday, August 9th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.50 target price on shares of IAA in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.58.

Shares of IAA opened at $52.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.11. IAA has a twelve month low of $21.79 and a twelve month high of $54.29.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. IAA had a negative return on equity of 148.99% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $296.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IAA will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles in North America. It also provides auction services in the United Kingdom. The company, through its marketplaces, associate with insurance total loss vehicles, including vehicles from catastrophic events, as well as with noninsurance customers, such as dealerships, rental car companies, fleet lease companies, charitable organizations, and general public.

