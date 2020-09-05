Morgan Stanley Buys 292,715 Shares of MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 174.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 460,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292,715 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.72% of MGP Ingredients worth $12,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MGP Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGPI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.80.

NASDAQ MGPI opened at $40.77 on Friday. MGP Ingredients Inc has a 12 month low of $21.64 and a 12 month high of $55.65. The stock has a market cap of $652.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.35. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $92.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients Inc will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

In other news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 13,589 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $482,817.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,977 shares in the company, valued at $141,302.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,456 shares of company stock worth $2,111,905. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

