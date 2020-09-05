Morgan Stanley Buys 44,035 Shares of Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI (NYSE:HYI)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI (NYSE:HYI) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 937,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,035 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI were worth $11,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI in the first quarter worth $97,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI during the first quarter valued at about $133,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI during the first quarter valued at about $162,000. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI during the first quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI during the first quarter valued at about $218,000.

NYSE HYI opened at $14.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.83. Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $16.46.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $0.0945 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.86%.

Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI Company Profile

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

