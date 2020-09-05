Morgan Stanley Decreases Stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,122 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.13% of Masimo worth $12,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Masimo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Masimo by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 170 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Masimo by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Masimo alerts:

MASI stock opened at $213.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 55.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.84. Masimo Co. has a 12 month low of $139.36 and a 12 month high of $258.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $223.16 and its 200 day moving average is $210.70.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $301.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.09 million. Masimo had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Masimo news, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.01, for a total transaction of $323,582.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,260.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon Coleman sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $293,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,715 shares in the company, valued at $3,223,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

MASI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Masimo from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Masimo from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masimo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.63.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Read More: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.