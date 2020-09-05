Morgan Stanley Decreases Stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Morgan Stanley cut its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 363,240 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 123,296 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.49% of MasTec worth $11,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in MasTec during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in MasTec by 75.8% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,419 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in MasTec by 39.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in MasTec during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in MasTec by 26.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MTZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of MasTec from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of MasTec in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.62.

NYSE MTZ opened at $44.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. MasTec, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.51 and a 52 week high of $73.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.49.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 19.17%. On average, equities research analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

