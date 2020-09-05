Morgan Stanley Has $10.99 Million Stock Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,551 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.18% of Assurant worth $10,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AIZ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 13.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 2.2% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 10,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 10.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 2.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its position in Assurant by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AIZ opened at $122.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 0.62. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.27 and a 12 month high of $142.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

