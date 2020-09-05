Morgan Stanley Has $11.07 Million Position in Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst (NYSE:VCV)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst (NYSE:VCV) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 976,714 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,208 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.04% of Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst worth $11,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst during the 1st quarter worth about $1,246,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 70,929 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 4,559 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 374,842 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after buying an additional 51,819 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,702 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 6,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VCV opened at $12.37 on Friday. Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst has a 52 week low of $8.83 and a 52 week high of $13.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.88.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.0475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%.

Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst Profile

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

