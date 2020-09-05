Morgan Stanley Has $11.18 Million Holdings in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 906,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,423 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.98% of Ambac Financial Group worth $11,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBC. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,496,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,470,000 after purchasing an additional 111,927 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC boosted its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 194.8% during the first quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 659,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,142,000 after purchasing an additional 435,978 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,012,000 after purchasing an additional 12,462 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 12.7% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 590,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after acquiring an additional 66,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 86.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 398,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after acquiring an additional 185,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Ambac Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th.

Shares of AMBC stock opened at $12.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $590.48 million, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.68. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $8.74 and a one year high of $22.90.

Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $75.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.90 million. Ambac Financial Group had a negative net margin of 27.53% and a positive return on equity of 10.17%. The business’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 EPS.

Ambac Financial Group Profile

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees to public and private sector clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; and credit derivative contracts and Interest rate derivative transactions.

