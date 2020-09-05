Morgan Stanley Has $11.25 Million Stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income (NYSE:ETB)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income (NYSE:ETB) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 923,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 99,007 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income were worth $11,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETB. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income by 10.5% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income by 8.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income in the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income in the first quarter worth approximately $543,000.

Shares of NYSE:ETB opened at $13.69 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $17.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.71.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.47%.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

