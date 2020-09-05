Morgan Stanley Has $11.46 Million Holdings in Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) by 54.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 794,681 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock after selling 967,045 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.23% of Canopy Growth worth $11,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Canopy Growth by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,060,486 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $15,244,000 after acquiring an additional 418,434 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 820,100 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $11,712,000 after buying an additional 87,000 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 498,800 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $7,193,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 383,276 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,948,000. 9.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on CGC. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on Canopy Growth from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Cfra raised Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Canopy Growth has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.97.

Shares of CGC stock opened at $16.21 on Friday. Canopy Growth Corp has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $28.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.26 and a 200-day moving average of $16.46. The company has a quick ratio of 6.96, a current ratio of 8.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

