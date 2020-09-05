Morgan Stanley Has $11.60 Million Stake in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,065 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of W. R. Berkley worth $11,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3,126.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the first quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on WRB. TheStreet upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. W. R. Berkley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.25.

Shares of WRB stock opened at $62.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.58 and its 200-day moving average is $58.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. W. R. Berkley Corp has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $79.92.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 7.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is 15.84%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

