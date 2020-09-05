Morgan Stanley Has $11.74 Million Stock Holdings in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,933 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 54,676 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.35% of Qualys worth $11,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,196,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $452,016,000 after buying an additional 44,533 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,065,281 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,669,000 after buying an additional 83,482 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 588,378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,183,000 after buying an additional 65,056 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 583,252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,090,000 after buying an additional 60,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 489,646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,593,000 after buying an additional 25,821 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $454,700.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 188,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,275,024. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 1,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total value of $122,784.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,594.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,570 shares of company stock worth $6,225,856 over the last three months. 16.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $100.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.44 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.18 and its 200-day moving average is $101.32. Qualys Inc has a 1 year low of $63.37 and a 1 year high of $125.22.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The software maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $88.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.20 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 24.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts predict that Qualys Inc will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QLYS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Qualys from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Qualys from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Qualys from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Qualys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.86.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

