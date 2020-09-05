Morgan Stanley Has $11.88 Million Position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Morgan Stanley cut its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) by 37.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 71,812 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.86% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust worth $11,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 5.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 56,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,488,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 98,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,946,000 after purchasing an additional 10,341 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $411,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $2,338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Realty Income Trust alerts:

In related news, CEO Alan B. Miller purchased 1,500 shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.31 per share, for a total transaction of $102,465.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,682,542.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert F. Mccadden purchased 1,000 shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.33 per share, for a total transaction of $68,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,318. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Universal Health Realty Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd.

Shares of UHT stock opened at $68.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $945.01 million, a P/E ratio of 47.91 and a beta of 0.61. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a twelve month low of $54.54 and a twelve month high of $132.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Profile

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in sixty-nine properties located in twenty states.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.